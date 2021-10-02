No. 25 Clemson escapes Boston College with 19-13 victory PETE IACOBELLI, AP Sports Writer Oct. 2, 2021 Updated: Oct. 2, 2021 11:39 p.m.
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — B.T. Potter had four field goals, hitting a tiebreaking 35-yarder late in the third quarter, and No. 25 Clemson held off Boston College 19-13 on Saturday night.
The Tigers (3-2, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) have won 31 straight at home despite the suddenly stagnant offense held to a first-quarter touchdown. They have won 11 in a row over Boston College (4-1, 0-1).