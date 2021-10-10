No. 25 San Diego State starts fast, beats New Mexico 31-7 DOUG PADILLA, Associated Press Oct. 10, 2021 Updated: Oct. 10, 2021 12:48 a.m.
CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Greg Bell rushed for 111 yards and a touchdown, quarterback Jordon Brookshire added two scoring runs and No. 25 San Diego State beat New Mexico 31-7 on Saturday night in its first game as a ranked team in two seasons.
Bell had a 40-yard carry on the Aztecs’ first play from scrimmage and finished with his fourth 100-yard game of the season, hitting the mark before halftime of San Diego State’s Mountain West Conference opener.