No. 3 Alabama 59, New Mexico State 3

New Mexico St. 3 0 0 0 - 3 Alabama 14 35 0 10 - 59 First Quarter NMSU_FG Albertson 50, 5:35. ALA_J.Williams 50 pass from Br.Young (Reichard kick), 4:51. ALA_Latu 12 pass from Br.Young (Reichard kick), :14. Second Quarter ALA_B.Robinson 1 run (Reichard kick), 13:15. ALA_J.Williams 32 pass from Br.Young (Reichard kick), 11:25. ALA_B.Robinson 63 run (Reichard kick), 7:54. ALA_J.Williams 7 pass from Br.Young (Reichard kick), 5:28. ALA_Billingsley 5 pass from Br.Young (Reichard kick), :15. Fourth Quarter ALA_T.Sanders 5 run (Reichard kick), 14:12. ALA_FG Martin 29, 5:24. A_97,011. ___ NMSU ALA First downs 10 30 Total Net Yards 138 587 Rushes-yards 27-9 41-247 Passing 129 340 Punt Returns 1-2 4-59 Kickoff Returns 4-27 1-15 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 19-31-0 30-37-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 7-35 2-16 Punts 10-38.5 2-38.0 Fumbles-Lost 2-1 1-1 Penalties-Yards 3-15 4-37 Time of Possession 29:27 30:33 ___ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING_New Mexico St., J.Johnson 14-5, Eget 1-4, Powers 2-2, A.Escobar 1-0, Samuels 1-0, Price 8-(minus 2). Alabama, B.Robinson 9-99, T.Sanders 12-66, Milroe 5-26, Leary 3-22, Kennedy 7-16, R.Williams 1-11, Br.Young 4-7. PASSING_New Mexico St., J.Johnson 19-30-0-129, Eget 0-1-0-0. Alabama, Br.Young 21-23-0-270, Tyson 6-8-0-43, Milroe 2-5-0-17, Barker 1-1-0-10. RECEIVING_New Mexico St., Warner 4-29, Harrity 3-30, Whitford 3-19, P.Johnson 3-11, A.Escobar 2-12, Price 2-3, Bodison 1-19, Wyatt 1-6. Alabama, J.Williams 6-158, Metchie 6-48, B.Robinson 5-36, Baker 2-21, Jones-Bell 2-16, Holden 2-11, Bolden 1-13, Latu 1-12, A.Hall 1-10, Brooks 1-9, Ouzts 1-8, Billingsley 1-5, Leary 1-(minus 7). MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.