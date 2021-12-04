No. 3 Cincinnati 35, No. 16 Houston 20

Houston 10 3 0 7 \u2014 20 Cincinnati 14 0 21 0 \u2014 35 First Quarter HOU_FG Witherspoon 37, 11:55. CIN_T.Scott 25 pass from Ridder (Lowery kick), 9:38. HOU_Dell 16 pass from Tune (Witherspoon kick), 4:22. CIN_Ford 79 run (Lowery kick), 4:06. Second Quarter HOU_FG Witherspoon 46, 11:40. Third Quarter CIN_L.Taylor 8 pass from Ridder (Lowery kick), 12:02. CIN_Pierce 21 pass from Ridder (Lowery kick), 11:04. CIN_Ford 42 run (Lowery kick), 7:38. Fourth Quarter HOU_Herslow 7 pass from Tune (Witherspoon kick), 6:06. ___ HOU CIN First downs 22 15 Total Net Yards 336 400 Rushes-yards 47-88 28-210 Passing 248 190 Punt Returns 1-14 0-0 Kickoff Returns 5-93 3-75 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-9 Comp-Att-Int 17-26-1 11-17-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 8-54 1-10 Punts 5-33.2 5-44.8 Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-0 Penalties-Yards 7-58 6-40 Time of Possession 40:19 19:41 ___ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING_Houston, McCaskill 13-39, Henry 7-23, Tune 23-23, Smith 2-12, (Team) 2-(minus 9). Cincinnati, Ford 18-187, Ridder 7-19, Tucker 1-3, R.Montgomery 2-1. PASSING_Houston, Tune 17-26-1-248. Cincinnati, Ridder 11-17-0-190. RECEIVING_Houston, Dell 9-150, Herslow 5-57, S.Green 1-23, Sawyer 1-10, Singleton 1-8. Cincinnati, Whyle 3-35, Pierce 2-65, R.Montgomery 2-23, T.Scott 1-25, Ford 1-17, Tucker 1-17, L.Taylor 1-8. MISSED FIELD GOALS_Cincinnati, Lowery 23.