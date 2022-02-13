No. 3 Purdue blocks Maryland in final seconds for 62-61 win MARK AMBROGI, Associated Press Feb. 13, 2022 Updated: Feb. 13, 2022 3:57 p.m.
Purdue guard Jaden Ivey (23) attempts a shot while being defended by Maryland forward Donta Scott (24) and guard Hakim Hart (13) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in West Lafayette, Ind. Doug McSchooler/AP
Maryland forward Donta Scott (24) takes a shot while being defended by Purdue center Zach Edey (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in West Lafayette, Ind. Doug McSchooler/AP
Purdue center Zach Edey (15) attempts to block a shot by Maryland forward Donta Scott (24) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in West Lafayette, Ind. Doug McSchooler/AP
Maryland forward Julian Reese (10) attempts to block a shot by Purdue forward Trevion Williams (50) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in West Lafayette, Ind. Doug McSchooler/AP
Purdue center Zach Edey (15) attempts a shot while Maryland forward Julian Reese (10) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in West Lafayette, Ind. Doug McSchooler/AP
Purdue guard Sasha Stefanovic (55) reacts after being called for a foul during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Maryland, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in West Lafayette, Ind. Doug McSchooler/AP
Maryland forward Julian Reese (10) scores with a dunk during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Purdue, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in West Lafayette, Ind. Doug McSchooler/AP
WEST LAFAYTTE, Ind. (AP) — Trevion Williams blocked a layup try in the final seconds and No. 3 Purdue, boosted by Jaden Ivey's go-ahead three-point play, held off Maryland 62-61 Sunday.
Maryland's Donta Scott drove hard to the basket from the right baseline, but Williams rejected the shot with five seconds left. The Boilermakers (22-4, 11-4 Big Ten) corralled the loose ball, completing a rally from a 12-point deficit midway through the second half.