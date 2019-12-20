No. 4 Oregon State wins 11th straight, beats BYU 65-34

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Destiny Slocum scored 18 points and No. 4 Oregon State shook off a slow start and beat BYU 65-34 on Thursday, the final day of the Maui Jim Maui Classic.

The Beavers (11-0) trailed 11-4 after the first quarter, but outscored the Cougars (5-5) 24-6 in the second period. Oregon State closed out the half on a 17-2 run.

Also scoring in double figures for Oregon State were Kat Tudor, who came off the bench to hit 5 of 7 shots from beyond the arc and finished with 15 points, and Mikayla Pivec, who added 13 points, nine rebounds and three assists.

Oregon State shot 1 of 12 from the field in the opening quarter. Pivec made a layup with 2:20 left in the first half that put the Beavers ahead to stay.

Brenna Drollinger led BYU with 14 points. Oregon State led 28-17 at the break and pushed its lead to as many as 32 points in the fourth quarter. BIG PICTURE BYU dropped to 0-4 on the season against opponents from the Pac-12 conference. It also came up short against Washington State (67-50), Utah (77-73 in overtime) and Arizona State (60-62). Oregon State is off to its best start in program history. The Beavers are one of 11 remaining undefeated teams in the country and five in the Pac-12 (No. 1 Stanford, No. 10 UCLA, No. 18 Arizona, Colorado). UP NEXT BYU: Opens West Coast Conference play at Loyola Marymount on Dec. 28 and faces Pepperdine two days later. The Cougars were picked to finish second behind Gonzaga in the WCC preseason poll. Oregon State: Hosts CSU Bakersfield on Dec. 29 to close out non-conference play. The Beavers, who were tabbed for a third-place finish in both the Pac-12 preseason coaches and media polls, begin their conference schedule against Utah on Jan. 3.

