No. 4 Oregon beats No. 7 Oregon State 66-57

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu scored 19 points and Satou Sabally added 16 to help No. 4 Oregon beat seventh-ranked Oregon State 66-57 on Sunday, sweeping the two-game Civil War series.

The Ducks (17-2, 7-1 Pac-12) dominated the final 20 minutes after trailing by three points at the half.

Oregon, which won Friday’s game 76-64 in Eugene, swept Oregon State for first time since the 2009-10 season, a year before coach Scott Rueck became the Beavers’ head coach and began to turn the program around.

Ionescu was emotional after the game in a TV interview about the death of Kobe Bryant, who had mentored her.

“Everything I do, I do it for him. This season is for him,” she said.

She also had ""Forever 24" and a heart on her shoes.

Mikayla Pivec scored 20 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Beavers (16-4, 4-4), who have lost three games in a row.

Oregon's Satou Sabally (0) drives to the basket around teammate Minyon Moore (23) and Oregon State's Kat Tudor (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Corvallis, Ore., Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. less Oregon's Satou Sabally (0) drives to the basket around teammate Minyon Moore (23) and Oregon State's Kat Tudor (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Corvallis, Ore., Sunday, Jan. 26, ... more Photo: Amanda Loman, AP Photo: Amanda Loman, AP Image 1 of / 6 Caption Close No. 4 Oregon beats No. 7 Oregon State 66-57 1 / 6 Back to Gallery

Oregon scored the first seven points of the fourth quarter to take its biggest lead at 59-45. Oregon State made a brief run.

An inside basket by Taylor Jones followed by Kat Tudor’s 3-pointer cut the lead to 59-50.But Jaz Shelley’s 3-pointer stopped the Beavers’ momentum.

Oregon State did not get closer than nine points the rest of the way.

The Ducks, who trailed 37-34 at halftime, outscored Oregon State 18-8 in the third quarter to take a 52-45 advantage.

Oregon State struggled to get open looks throughout the second half against the Ducks’ man-to-man defense.

Pivec, who scored 15 points in the first half, picked up her fourth foul at 2:20 of the third quarter with the Ducks leading by two points. Oregon outscored the Beavers 5-0 the remainder of the quarter with Pivec on the bench.

BIG PICTURE

Oregon: The Ducks have won five games in a row and with a sweep of Oregon State, along with a rout of Stanford last week, they are in excellent position to receive a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Oregon State:. The Beavers were swept in the Civil War and are 0-3 against teams ranked in the Top 10 this season.

UP NEXT

Oregon will be at Utah on Thursday

Oregon State will be Colorado on Thursday