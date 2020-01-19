No. 4 UConn extends AAC streak to 127 with rout of Tulsa

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Megan Walker scored 24 points and No. 4 UConn routed Tulsa 92-34 on Sunday to extend its American Athletic Conference winning streak to 127 games.

Freshman Anna Makurat added a season-high 21 points and Crystal Dangerfield scored 16 for the Huskies (16-1, 7-0), who have won all 109 regular-season conference games and all six AAC tournaments since leaving the Big East for the American.

Christyn Williams and Aubrey Griffin each had 11 points.

Addison Richards scored 11 points for Tulsa (5-13, 0-5), which has lost five in a row.

UConn was coming off two relatively close road wins, beating Memphis by 12 and UCF by seven.

But the Huskies scored the first seven points against Tulsa, jumped out to an 11-2 lead and never trailed.

UConn played stifling defense from the tip, holding the Golden Hurricane to just five baskets on 24 shots (20.8%) in the first half. It forced 16 first-half turnovers, converting them into 29 points.

The Huskies had 34 points off 21 turnovers in the game, while giving the ball away just 11 times, resulting in four Tulsa points.

Connecticut's Anna Makurat (24) tries to get around Tulsa's Addison Richards (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Storrs, Conn.

A Makurat 3-pointer from the right baseline gave UConn its first 30-point lead at 38-8 and a 3-pointer from Walker just before the halftime buzzer sent UConn into the break up 48-11.

The Huskies extended that in the second half, led 69-26 after three quarter and finished the game shooting just under 56% from the floor.

Makurat scored 16 of her points in the second half, finishing 8 of 12 from the floor and 4 of 7 from behind the arc.

BIG PICTURE

Tulsa: The Golden Hurricane have never beaten Connecticut, falling to 0-10 in the series.

UConn: Its 98-game home winning streak was snapped in Hartford earlier this month by Baylor, but the Huskies have not lost in Storrs in seven years. The last time UConn tasted defeat at Gampel Pavilion was on Jan. 5, 2013, to Notre Dame, a game it lost 73-72. This was the first UConn game on campus since Dec. 8.

UP NEXT

Tulsa returns home to face East Carolina on Tuesday.

UConn renews what was once the biggest rivalry in women's college basketball when it hosts Tennessee in Hartford on Thursday. The two storied programs have not met since January 2007.