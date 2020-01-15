No. 4 UConn uses late runt to pull away from Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Crystal Dangerfield scored 24 and fourth-ranked UConn used a late run to pull away from Memphis in a 68-56 on Tuesday night.

The Huskies (14-1, 5-0 American Athletic Conference) escaped in the final quarter to remain undefeated in league play.. They have not lost a conference game since joining AAC in the 2013-14 season and are 11-0 all-time against Memphis.

Megan Walker added 14 points and nine rebounds for the Huskies and Christyn Williams scored 16 points.

Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu led the Tigers (9-8, 0-4) with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Freshman guard Madison Griggs scored 12.

Memphis,, which hadn't come closer than 34 points in a game against UConn, got out to a strong start, using an 11-0 run to claim an early 21-15 lead.

It took the Huskies fewer than three minutes to tie the game at 23 in the second quarter, but UConn finished the first half with just a two-point advantage.

The Huskies would not claim a double-digit lead until under one minute remained in the third quarter, but that advantage wouldn’t last long. The Tigers quickly went on an 8-0 run over the next five minutes to cut the UConn lead to just three before coach Geno Auriemma’s team finally pulled away.

Memphis guard Jamirah Shutes (23) drives defended by Connecticut guard Christyn Williams (5) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, in Memphis, Tenn. Memphis guard Jamirah Shutes (23) drives defended by Connecticut guard Christyn Williams (5) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, in Memphis, Tenn. Photo: Nikki Boertman, AP Photo: Nikki Boertman, AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close No. 4 UConn uses late runt to pull away from Memphis 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

UConn converted on four of its last five field goal attempts and finished shooting 46% from the floor. The Tigers were held to 33% shooting on 57 total field goal attempts.

Prior to Tuesday, the closest game between Memphis and UConn was an 83-49 Huskies win on Jan. 22, 2014.

BIG PICTURE

UConn: The Huskies have two more conference games before they host No. 24 Tennessee next Thursday. Over the next month UConn will also face the U.S. National Team in an exhibition, No. 2 Oregon and No. 1 South Carolina.

Memphis: After going a perfect 5-0 in have December, the Tigers have dropped four games in a row in league play.

UP NEXT

UConn: The Huskies play at Central Florida on Thursday.

Memphis: The Tigers have a week off before facing SMU at home next Tuesday.