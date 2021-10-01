No. 5 Iowa forces 7 turnovers in 51-14 rout of Maryland NOAH TRISTER, AP Sports Writer Oct. 1, 2021
1 of14 Iowa running back Tyler Goodson runs for a long touchdown against Maryland during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in College Park, Md. Julio Cortez/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 Iowa wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr. reacts after scoring a touchdown against Maryland during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in College Park, Md. Julio Cortez/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 Maryland running back Isaiah Jacobs, left, rushes the ball as Iowa defensive back Kaevon Merriweather tries to bring him down during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in College Park, Md. Julio Cortez/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 Iowa defensive back Kaevon Merriweather (26) reacts after making an interception on a pass from Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, not visible, during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in College Park, Md. Iowa defensive end Joe Evans (13) and linebacker Jay Higgins (34) look on. Julio Cortez/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 Maryland wide receiver Dontay Demus Jr. is carted off the field during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in College Park, Md. Julio Cortez/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras reacts after a play against Maryland during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in College Park, Md. Julio Cortez/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 Maryland running back Tayon Fleet-Davis runs with the ball against Iowa during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in College Park, Md. Julio Cortez/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 Iowa wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr. (3) celebrates his touchdown catch on a pass from quarterback Spencer Petras (7) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in College Park, Md. Iowa defensive lineman Logan Lee runs along. Julio Cortez/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras throws a pass against Maryland during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in College Park, Md. Julio Cortez/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Spencer Petras threw for three touchdowns and ran for two and No. 5 Iowa took advantage of seven Maryland turnovers in a 51-14 victory Friday night.
The Hawkeyes (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) intercepted five of Taulia Tagovailoa's passes, and they outscored the Terrapins 31-0 in the second quarter as Maryland completely unraveled. The Terps (4-1, 1-1) never recovered after losing standout receiver Dontay Demus to an apparent leg injury on a kickoff return early in the second.