No. 5 Texas A&M 31, Auburn 20
|Texas A&M
|7
|7
|0
|17
|—
|31
|Auburn
|0
|10
|10
|0
|—
|20
TXAM_Wydermyer 10 pass from Mond (Small kick), 8:42.
AUB_FG Carlson 37, 14:11.
AUB_Nix 5 run (Carlson kick), 3:36.
TXAM_Mond 1 run (Small kick), :24.
AUB_Nix 3 run (Carlson kick), 10:36.
AUB_FG Carlson 24, 4:16.
TXAM_Wydermyer 20 pass from Mond (Small kick), 13:31.
TXAM_A.Smith 4 run (Small kick), 8:12.
TXAM_FG Small 32, 1:09.
A_17,490.
___
|TXAM
|AUB
|First downs
|29
|16
|Rushes-yards
|47-313
|30-196
|Passing
|196
|144
|Comp-Att-Int
|18-23-0
|15-24-0
|Return Yards
|0
|28
|Punts-Avg.
|2-32.0
|3-43.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|4-39
|1-5
|Time of Possession
|38:00
|22:00
___
RUSHING_Texas A&M, Spiller 20-120, Achane 9-99, Mond 10-60, A.Smith 7-36, (Team) 1-(minus 2). Auburn, Bigsby 9-76, Shivers 9-68, Nix 11-49, Richards 1-3.
PASSING_Texas A&M, Mond 18-23-0-196. Auburn, Nix 15-23-0-144, (Team) 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING_Texas A&M, Wydermyer 8-89, A.Smith 4-62, Lane 2-21, Spiller 2-10, H.Jones 1-11, Achane 1-3. Auburn, Stove 4-29, Shivers 4-24, S.Williams 3-51, Schwartz 3-38, Hudson 1-2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Texas A&M, Small 28.