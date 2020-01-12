No. 6 Baylor women beat Oklahoma State 94-48 after UConn win

WACO, Texas (AP) — NaLyssa Smith had career highs with 30 points and 15 rebounds as No. 6 Baylor followed up its win at top-ranked UConn with a 94-48 victory over Oklahoma State on Sunday.

The Lady Bears (13-1, 2-0 Big 12) have won 47 consecutive home games, now the longest streak in the nation. UConn had won 98 in a row at home until Thursday when the Lady Bears won 74-58 in Hartford, Connecticut, to give the Huskies their worst home loss in 14 years.

Lauren Cox also had a double-double for Baylor — 14 points and 10 rebounds — and Te'a Cooper had 16 points while going 4-of-5 on 3-pointers.

Vivian Gray and Natasha Mack both had 15 points for Oklahoma State (10-5, 1-2). Mack, who entered the game as the Big 12's top rebounder and second nationally with 13.6 per game, had only two as the Cowgirls were outrebounded 61-21.

A 14-0 run in the first quarter put the Lady Bears in control of the game after Gray's 3-pointer had tied it 7-all. They scored 11 in a row in the second quarter — their 27th run of at least 10 consecutive points this season, and added another in the fourth quarter — when Juicy Landrum hit a 3-pointer before Smith scored eight consecutive points in less than two minutes for a 42-15 lead.

In Baylor's big run in the first quarter over a five-minute span, Smith scored six points and Cooper had a pair of fast-break layups on assists from Cox after the 6-foot-4 preseason All-America post grabbed defensive rebounds and quickly pushed the ball ahead.

BIG PICTURE

Oklahoma State: Gray certainly was a focus of the Baylor defense and had another tough day shooting, going 5 of 20 from the field. Gray was averaging 20.1 points a game. She had 22 points in a loss at Oklahoma, going 7 of 26 from the field in that game. She has scored in double figures in 40 consecutive games.

Baylor: The Lady Bears, who have won the last nine Big 12 regular-season titles, have a 43-game winning streak in regular-season conference games. ... Coach Kim Mulkey got her 589th career win in her 20th season at Baylor.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Lady Bears will certainly move up Monday in the new poll. It will be interesting to see how things all shake out since No. 2 Oregon also lost this week. No. 3 Oregon State, No. 4 South Carolina and No. 5 Stanford also played games Sunday.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma State is on the road again Wednesday night at Kansas State.

Baylor plays two of its next three games on the road, starting at Kansas on Wednesday night.

