CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Freshman Isaiah Davis rushed for 150 yards and three touchdowns, quarterback Mark Gronowski added 103 yards on the ground and two scores, and South Dakota State rushed for 392 yards in a 44-3 victory over Southern Illinois on Saturday.

Davis highlighted a 24-0 third quarter with a 45-yard touchdown run up the middle. He also had two short scoring runs of 1 and 3 yards, and reached the century mark for the second time this season.