No. 7 Maryland women hammer Michigan State 92-52

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Diamond Miller and Ashley Owusu each scored 20 points, and No. 7 Maryland breezed past Michigan State 92-52 Thursday to provide coach Brenda Frese her 498th victory with the Terrapins.
Maryland (12-2, 8-1 Big Ten) took control with a 17-0 run in the first quarter, led by 20 at halftime and coasted to the finish. Four players scored in double figures for the Terps, who bounced back in impressive fashion after having their 10-game winning streak snapped earlier in the week at Ohio State.