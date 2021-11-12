No. 8 Baylor celebrates title, beats Incarnate Word 87-60

WACO, Texas (AP) — Matthew Mayer scored 14 points, LJ Cryer had 13 and No. 8 Baylor paired a celebration of its 2021 national championship with an 87-60 victory over Incarnate Word in the Bears' season opener Friday night.
Heralded freshman Kendall Brown debuted with 13 points after watching as Mayer, Cryer and other returning players (along with some former players) receive championship rings during a pregame ceremony that ended with the unveiling of a banner already hanging in the rafters of the Ferrell Center.