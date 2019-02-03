No. 8 Stanford women roll past California, 75-50

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — DiJonai Carrington remembered what it looked like when California celebrated after Thursday's win. She did her best to see it didn't happen again.

Carrington and Kiana Williams each scored 19 points and No. 8 Stanford beat California 75-50 on Saturday, less than 48 hours after losing on a last-second shot to the Bears.

"To see them excited like that, it got to us," Carrington said. "We didn't want that to happen again. And we always want to defend our home court."

Alanna Smith had 16 points for the Cardinal (18-3, 8-2 Pac-12), who ended a two-game conference slide.

"I liked this game a lot more than the other one," Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer said. "We were playing with a chip on our shoulder. We didn't like what happened the last two games. We talked about learning from Thursday night and we did everything better."

Cal's Kristine Anigwe extended her double-double streak to 22 games, with 20 points and 20 rebounds. While only 4 of 13 from the floor, she was 12 of 16 from the foul line as she tied the school's all-time scoring mark with 2,320 points. She fouled out with less than two minutes remaining to play. Anigwe matched the mark set by Colleen Galloway.

"We learned a lot from Stanford," Anigwe said. "They're a top five team for a reason and we played them back-to-back."

Recee' Caldwell added 12 points for the Bears (14-7, 5-5), who had won four of their previous five games.

Stanford went into the fourth quarter leading 56-31.

Fresh off back-to-back conference losses, the Cardinal scored the game's first 10 points and never looked back.

"They played well and we weren't ready," Cal coach Lindsay Gottlieb said. "We got that same team coming off a loss and we didn't respond well enough."

Williams' 3-pointer with 25 seconds left in the first half gave Stanford a 37-15 advantage, its largest lead in the first half.

Anigwe made a pair of free throws in the final seconds and Cal drew within 37-17 at halftime.

MAYA'S RETURN

VanDerveer's assessment of 6-3 sophomore forward Maya Dodson, who returned to the lineup Thursday night after missing a month due to injury? "Wow," VanDerveer said. "With the points and the blocks . . . she's not going to play against anyone better. To come out after a month and step up to the challenge; it was impressive." Dodson scored nine points and had three blocks, including one on Anigwe. "She makes them better," Gottlieb said of Dodson.

BIG PICTURE

California beat Stanford on Thursday for its second straight victory against its Bay Area rival. The Golden Bears had not done that since 1986. ... The last time Cal had a longer winning streak against the Cardinal was an eight-game streak between March of 1981 and February of 1986. ... Cal was 4 of 29 from the field (0 of 9 from 3-point range) in the first half and was outscored 22-5 in the first quarter.

Stanford appeared in no mood to let up in its second meeting in three days with the Bears. The Cardinal attacked the basket and dominated inside in setting the pace early. ... Stanford has not lost three straight in a season since 2000-01 and has not lost more than twice in a row to any Pac-12 opponent since 1983-85. ... Smith is one of two players nationally shooting better than 46 percent overall and from 3-point range.

UP NEXT

California hosts No. 4 Oregon on Friday night.

Stanford hosts No. 9 Oregon State on Friday night.