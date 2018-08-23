Nola outduels Scherzer, Herrera homers as Phils top Nats 2-0

Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, in Washington. Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, in Washington. Photo: Andrew Harnik, AP

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Nationals Park, Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, in Washington. Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Nationals Park, Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, in Washington. Photo: Andrew Harnik, AP

Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Odubel Herrera (37) claps his hands as he crosses home plate after hitting a two run homer in the seventh inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, in Washington. less Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Odubel Herrera (37) claps his hands as he crosses home plate after hitting a two run homer in the seventh inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, ... more Photo: Andrew Harnik, AP

Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Odubel Herrera (37) points to the sky as he crosses home plate after hitting a two run home run in the seventh inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, in Washington. less Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Odubel Herrera (37) points to the sky as he crosses home plate after hitting a two run home run in the seventh inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park ... more Photo: Andrew Harnik, AP





Photo: Andrew Harnik, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Nola outduels Scherzer, Herrera homers as Phils top Nats 2-0 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

WASHINGTON (AP) — Aaron Nola outdueled Max Scherzer in a meeting of All-Star aces, Odubel Herrera hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning and the Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Washington Nationals 2-0 Thursday.

Nola (15-3) was masterful in his matchup with the three-time Cy Young Award winner, allowing five hits and one walk. He escaped his biggest jam with his final pitch, striking out Bryce Harper with runners on first and second to end the eighth.

Nola struck out nine and finished with a 2.13 ERA — the exact same ERA as Scherzer. Along with Mets star Jacob deGrom, they are considered the top candidates for the NL Cy Young this season.

Scherzer (16-6) was nearly as good in the first matchup of starters with at least 150 innings and a sub-2.25 ERA since St. Louis' John Tudor faced Mets ace Dwight Gooden on Sept. 11, 1985. Scherzer gave up two hits in seven innings and struck out 10, increasing his major league-leading total to 244.

Scherzer held the Phillies hitless until the fifth, when a Jorge Alfaro took a hop and skipped past shortstop Trea Turner. There was a smattering of boos when the official scoring of a single was posted on the scoreboard.

The Phillies only other hit off Scherzer came in the seventh. After Maikel Franco's one-out walk, Herrera launched his 20th home run of the season into the right field seats above the Nationals' bullpen.

Pat Neshek pitched a perfect ninth for his fourth save.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Phillies: LHP Luis Avilan reported to the Phillies a day after being acquired from the Chicago White Sox, and C Andrew Knapp was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. 1B Justin Bour (left oblique strain) and RHP Edubray Ramos (right index finger blister) were both placed on the 10-day disabled list.

Nationals: 1B Ryan Zimmerman received a routine rest for a day game after a night game. Zimmerman hit a game-ending home run Wednesday and is hitting .360 with six homers and 17 RBIs in his last 15 games.

UP NEXT

Phillies: RHP Jake Arrieta (9-8, 3.25 ERA) starts the opener of a three-game set at Toronto, Philadelphia's final interleague series of the season.

Nationals: LHP Gio Gonzalez (7-10, 4.51), who has given up at least five runs in four of his last six starts, faces the Mets as Washington begins a three-game series in New York.