Nolley 27 points, Memphis 14 3s over Colorado St in NIT semi

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Landers Nolley II scored a career-high 27 points with seven of Memphis' season-high 14 made 3-pointers, and the Tigers advanced to their first NIT championship game since winning the title in 2002 with a 90-67 semifinal win over Colorado State on Saturday.
Nolley scored 24 of his points after halftime, after Lester Quinones made three 3s in a 22-2 run in the first half that put the Tigers (19-8) ahead to stay. DeAndre Williams finished with 21 points for Memphis, and Quinones had 18 with four 3s.