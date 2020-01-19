North Alabama holds off late Florida Gulf Coast rally, 70-65

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Christian Agnew had 17 points as North Alabama narrowly beat Florida Gulf Coast 70-65 on Saturday.

Mervin James had 13 points for North Alabama (8-11, 3-3 Atlantic Sun Conference). C.J. Brim added 13 points and Jamari Blackmon had 11, including four straight free throws in the final :20 to help secure the win..

Caleb Catto scored a career-high 23 points for the Eagles (6-15, 3-3). Tracy Hector Jr. added 10 points.

North Alabama plays Kennesaw State on the road on Thursday. Florida Gulf Coast faces NJIT at home next Saturday.

