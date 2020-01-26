North Carolina A&T holds off Bethune Cookman late, 98-95

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Fred Cleveland hit a pair of free throws with six seconds left to allow North Carolina A&T to hold off Bethune Cookman, 98-95 on Saturday night.

Isaiah Bailey pulled the Wildcats within one point, 96-95, with a pair of free throws with :07 remaining, but Cleveland drew a foul and clinched the game at the other end.

Andre Jackson had 18 points for NC A&T. Ronald Jackson added 17 points, Kameron Langley scored 16 and Kwe Parker had 15.

Jackson shot 4 for 6 on 3-pointers and grabbed 12 rebounds, while Langley posted 12 assists, six rebounds and five steals.

Bailey had 24 points and seven rebounds for the Wildcats (9-11, 3-3 Mid-Eastern Conference). Joe French and Houston Smith each had 18 points. Cletrell Pope had 17 points and 15 rebounds.

NC A&T (9-12, 5-1) will seek its fifth consecutive home win on Monday when the team hosts Delaware State. Bethune-Cookman plays South Carolina State on the road on Monday.

