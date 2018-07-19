North Carolina, UCLA, Michigan State part of Las Vegas event

LAS VEGAS (AP) — North Carolina, UCLA, Michigan State and Texas will play in an early season basketball tournament in Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas Invitational will include games at campus sites, then the final two rounds on Nov. 22-23 in Las Vegas. North Carolina takes on Texas in one semifinal, and Michigan State faces UCLA in the other.

The championship is Nov. 23, and the semifinal losers also play each other that day.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25