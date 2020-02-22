Northeastern 77, Drexel 68
Brace 2-8 6-7 10, Roland 8-13 8-9 25, Walker 3-7 1-2 7, Boursiquot 4-8 2-2 10, Walters 5-7 5-5 16, Smith 3-6 0-0 7, Strong 0-1 0-0 0, Eboigbodin 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 26-51 22-25 77.
Butler 7-11 3-5 17, Green 1-3 0-2 3, Okros 3-6 0-0 8, Walton 2-7 0-0 4, Wynter 9-20 0-1 20, Juric 0-2 2-2 2, Bickerstaff 4-5 0-0 8, Washington 2-3 2-2 6, Perry 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-57 7-12 68.
Halftime_Northeastern 36-34. 3-Point Goals_Northeastern 3-15 (Walters 1-1, Roland 1-2, Smith 1-4, Walker 0-3, Brace 0-5), Drexel 5-16 (Okros 2-4, Wynter 2-6, Green 1-3, Juric 0-1, Walton 0-2). Fouled Out_Boursiquot. Rebounds_Northeastern 28 (Boursiquot 8), Drexel 23 (Butler, Bickerstaff 7). Assists_Northeastern 15 (Boursiquot 5), Drexel 17 (Wynter 5). Total Fouls_Northeastern 14, Drexel 18. A_1,594 (2,509).