Norvell Jr.'s late 3 lifts Lakers to big comeback victory

Los Angeles Lakers guard Zach Norvell Jr. celebrates after scoring the winning basket in the closing moments of the Lakers' win over the Sacramento Kings in an NBA basketball summer league game in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, July 3, 2019. less Los Angeles Lakers guard Zach Norvell Jr. celebrates after scoring the winning basket in the closing moments of the Lakers' win over the Sacramento Kings in an NBA basketball summer league game in Sacramento, ... more Photo: Rich Pedroncelli, AP Photo: Rich Pedroncelli, AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Norvell Jr.'s late 3 lifts Lakers to big comeback victory 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

Zach Norvell Jr. made a 3-pointer with four seconds remaining to lift the Los Angeles Lakers over the Sacramento Kings 99-97 on Wednesday, completing a comeback from 21 points down early in the fourth quarter.

Sacramento led 86-65 with less than 8 minutes left, but the Lakers rallied with 34 points down the stretch to improve to 2-1 at the California Classic in Sacramento. The Lakers closed on a 12-1 run over the final 2:16.

Jordan Howard led the Lakers with 25 points on 10-of-15 shooting, including 5 of 8 from 3-point range. He scored 17 in the fourth quarter. Nick Perkins had 20 points, Devontae Cacok added 13 and Norvell scored 11.

Sacramento (1-2) had five players score in double figures, led by Wenyen Gabriel with 16 points. Second-round pick Kyle Guy added 14, but shot just 5 of 17 from the field. Semaj Christon scored 13.

Gabriel had a chance to win the game at the buzzer but missed a contested 25-footer.

HEAT 73, WARRIORS 65

Kendrick Nunn scored 21 points, Tyler Herro added 20 and Miami rallied to beat Golden State in Sacramento.

Golden State led by as many as 11 in the second quarter and had a 50-45 advantage after the third quarter. Miami pulled even by midway through the fourth quarter and Nunn's step-back 3-pointer with 35 seconds remaining sealed the win.

It was the second straight good game for the 23-year-old Nunn, who led the Heat (3-0) with 27 points in the team's comeback win over Sacramento on Tuesday.

Herro scored 13 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter. This year's 13th overall draft pick shot 7 of 21 from the field, including 2 of 11 from 3-point range.

Damian Jones had 15 points and seven rebounds for Golden State (0-3).

GRIZZLIES 81, CAVALIERS 68

Keenan Evans scored 20 points, Yuta Watanabe added 12 points and nine rebounds, and Memphis beat Cleveland in Salt Lake City Summer League action.

Memphis (2-1) pulled ahead late in the first quarter and never trailed again. The Grizzlies had a 47-29 rebounding edge. John Konchar added 11 points and eight rebounds.

Naz Mitrou-Long led Cleveland (0-3) with 12 points and six rebounds. Jalen Hudson added 10 points.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports