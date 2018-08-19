Norway's Hovland leads US Amateur by 4 holes after 1st 18
Josh Dubow, Ap Sports Writer
Updated
Photo: Eric Risberg, AP
Viktor Hovland, of Norway, follows his shot out of a bunker up to the 18th green of the Pebble Beach Golf Links during the final round of the USGA Amateur Golf Championship against Devon Bling, Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, in Pebble Beach, Calif. less
Photo: Eric Risberg, AP
Viktor Hovland, right, of Norway, is greeted by Devon Bling, left, on the 18th green of the Pebble Beach Golf Links during the final round of the USGA Amateur Golf Championship Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, in Pebble Beach, Calif. less
Photo: Eric Risberg, AP
Viktor Hovland, of Norway, hits out of a bunker up to the 17th green of the Pebble Beach Golf Links during the final round of the USGA Amateur Golf Championship against Devon Bling, Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, in Pebble Beach, Calif. less
Photo: Eric Risberg, AP
Viktor Hovland, of Norway, follows his shot from the 18th fairway of the Pebble Beach Golf Links during the final round of the USGA Amateur Golf Championship against Devon Bling, Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, in Pebble Beach, Calif. less
Photo: Eric Risberg, AP
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Norway's Viktor Hovland has taken a four-hole lead over UCLA's Devon Bling after the first 18 holes of Sunday's 36-hole U.S. Amateur final at Pebble Beach.
Hovland took control of the match by winning four straight holes starting at No. 8. Bling narrowed the deficit to four when Hovland bogeyed the par-3 17th and appeared to have a chance to get even closer when Hovland drove into the rocks at the par-5 18th.
But Hovland saved par after taking a one-stroke penalty and Bling missed his birdie putt.
Hovland is about to start his junior year at Oklahoma State. He is the first golfer from Norway to reach the U.S. Amateur final.
Bling is from Ridgecrest and is about to start his sophomore year at UCLA.
