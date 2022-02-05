Norway takes Olympic gold in 3-way sprint in biathlon relay MARTHA BELLISLE, Associated Press Feb. 5, 2022
From left, Tarjei Boe of Norway, Johannes Thingnes Boe, Tiril Eckhoff and Marte Olsbu Roeiseland pose after their first place finish in the biathlon 4x6-kilometer mixed relay the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China.
Johannes Thingnes Boe of Norway reacts after winning the biathlon 4x6-kilometer mixed relay at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China.
Johannes Thingnes Boe of Norway reacts at the finish line after winning the 4x6-kilometer mixed relay at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China.
Johannes Thingnes Boe of Norway pulls ahead of Quentin Fillon Maillet of France, second, and Eduard Latypov of the Russian Olympic Committee at the finish line in first during the 4x6-kilometer mixed relay at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China.
From left, Eduard Latypov of the Russian Olympic Committee, Alexander Loginov, Kristina Reztsova and Uliana Nigmatullina pose after their third place finish in the biathlon 4x6-kilometer mixed relay the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China.
Johannes Thingnes Boe of Norway pulls ahead of Quentin Fillon Maillet of France, left, and Eduard Latypov of the Russian Olympic Committee at the finish line during the 4x6-kilometer mixed relay at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China.
ZHANGJAIKOU, China (AP) — Johannes Thingnes Boe of Norway moved ahead of his French and Russian rivals in the final meters of the mixed relay to take gold Saturday in the first biathlon race of the Beijing Olympics.
Boe, Quentin Fillon Maillet of France and Eduard Latypov of the Russian team left the range close together after the last round of shooting and raced for position until the final stretch, when Boe sprinted for the win.
Written By
MARTHA BELLISLE