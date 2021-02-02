Notre Dame opens 2nd half on 16-0 run, beats Wake Forest

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Juwan Durham had 18 points, nine rebounds and four blocks, Cormac Ryan scored 13 points and Notre Dame used a big second-half run to beat Wake Forest 79-58 on Tuesday.

After leading 35-32 at the break, Notre Dame started the second half on a 16-0 run for a 51-32 advantage. Prentiss Hubb opened and closed the spurt with 3-pointers, and Wake Forest didn't make its first basket until the 14:47 mark. With four minutes remaining, Durham converted a three-point play to make it 75-47.