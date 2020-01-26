Nowell scores 22 to lead UALR past South Alabama 73-71

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Markquis Nowell had 22 points as Arkansas-Little Rock edged past South Alabama 73-71 on Saturday night.

Ben Coupet Jr. had 15 points for Arkansas-Little Rock (15-7, 9-2 Sun Belt Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive win. Jovan Stulic added 14 points. Ruot Monyyong had 11 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks.

Herb McGee had 17 points for the Jaguars (12-10, 5-6). Josh Ajayi added 17 points. Trhae Mitchell had 17 points.

The Trojans evened the season series against the Jaguars with the win. South Alabama defeated Arkansas-Little Rock 52-43 on Jan. 11.

Arkansas-Little Rock takes on Coastal Carolina at home on Thursday. South Alabama plays Georgia State on the road on Thursday.

