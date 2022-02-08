Nuis, Krol give Dutch 1-2 finish in Olympic speedskating

BEIJING (AP) \u2014 Kjeld Nuis saw the record-setting time of his countryman and knew what awaited in his race. \u201cThis is going to hurt,\u201d he mumbled to himself. It was all worth it. Nuis became the first speedskater since 1994 to successfully defend his Olympic title in the men\u2019s 1,500 meters, edging Dutch teammate Thomas Krol at the Beijing Games on Tuesday. Krol, the reigning world champion, broke the 20-year-old Olympic record in his 3 3\/4 laps around the Ice Ribbon oval. The mark didn't last very long. Nuis went even faster in the very next pair, crossing the line with a blistering time of 1 minute, 43.21 seconds. \u201cIt was a hard time to beat,\u201d Nuis said. \u201cI knew I could do it. But, still, he's a great skater, and he really pushed himself. It was his best race of the season. And, of course, mine too.\u201d There were still six skaters to go, but no one came close to the Dutch duo. Nuis took his country\u2019s third gold in four events in Beijing, while Krol\u2019s runner-up finish of 1:43.55 gave the Netherlands a total of six medals in what is shaping up as another rout for the Big Orange Machine. \u201cThe Dutch team is really peaking at the right moment,\u201d Krol said. \u201cWe weren't as good as expected, maybe, in the World Cups at the end of last year. I really think we were always with the Olympics in our minds.\u201d Krol thought he had done enough to win gold. \u201cFor three minutes, I really thought that would be it,\u201d he said, managing a weak smile. \u201cThat I skated an Olympic record was confirmation that I really skated a good race,\u201d he added. \u201cI did the best I could. I couldn't have gone faster today. I'll just have to admit my defeat. Someone was better today.\u201d The bronze went to Kim Minseok of South Korea, who was more than a second behind the winner in 1:44.24. Nuis became the first repeat 1,500 champion since Johann Olav Koss of Norway won his second straight gold at the 1994 Lillehammer Games. The only other back-to-back champions were Clas Thunberg of Finland in 1924 and 1928, and Yevgeny Grishin of the Soviet Union in 1956 and 1960. \u201cI defended my title,\u201d Nuis said. \u201cI'm really proud." Nuis was inspired by another Dutch skater, Ireen W\u00fcst, who a day earlier won the women's 1,500 to become the first athlete to win individual gold medals at five different Olympics. The two are teammates on a professional team in the Netherlands. \u201cIt was a crazy thing she did. It was spectacular,\u201d Nuis said. \u201cShe said to me, \u2018Just stay calm, keep your arms on your back, and win the race.\u2019 And that's what I did.\u201d The American team again came up short of its first individual Olympic speedskating medal since 2010. World Cup leader Joey Mantia got off to a strong start but couldn\u2019t hold his pace through a race that requires both speed and endurance. He wound up sixth in 1:45.26. \u201cThe reality is, even if I skated a perfect race, I don\u2019t know if I would\u2019ve beat Kjeld today,\u201d Mantia said. \u201cIt\u2019s pretty incredible what he did. It\u2019s nice to know that the gold medal went to somebody who really showed up today.\u201d Another American, Casey Dawson, competed just hours after arriving in Beijing. Dawson tested positive for COVID-19 three weeks ago and struggled to meet all the strict protocols required by the host country. The team traveled to China without him, with Dawson remaining in Utah to continue his training. He missed the first race on his schedule, the 5,000, but he finally tested negative enough times to make it to Beijing. When Dawson touched down in China, he discovered that the airline had lost his luggage. He had to borrow a pair of skates from another athlete and used an extra skinsuit that he brought in his carry-on bag. Not surprisingly, Dawson finished next-to-last out of 29 competitors, but he still gained the admiration of his fellow skaters just by taking the ice. \u201cThat shows a lot of character,\u201d Cornelius Kersten of Britain said. While making his way through a series of media interviews in the bowels of the Ice Ribbon, Nuis got a video call from his 5-year-old son, Jax. The exchange was poignant, epitomizing what the athletes are missing out on at an Olympics that family and friends were barred from attending because of China's strict COVID-19 protocols. \u201cI think my parents (not being at the Games) is the hardest,\u201d Nuis said. \u201cWhen you're growing up and every race, when you get on the ice, you scan where they are, just one wink, and it's OK. It's not like that now. It's really hard.\u201d Nuis held up his phone so his son could say hi to everyone. Jax had watched the race back in the Netherlands and noticed his dad didn't get a medal at the post-race ceremony. The athletes only receive a panda mascot at the arena; the prize that really matters is awarded later at the medals plaza next to the Bird's Nest. \u201cHe got a medal and he wanted to give it to me,\u201d Nuis related. \u201cHe said, \u2018Hey dad, you didn\u2019t have a medal, so here's a medal for you.' That was really sweet." Don't worry, Jax. Daddy will be bringing home the real thing. ___ More AP Olympics: https:\/\/apnews.com\/hub\/winter-olympics and https:\/\/twitter.com\/AP_Sports ___ Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at https:\/\/twitter.com\/pnewberry1963