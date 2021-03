INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Aaliyah Nye scored a career-high 17 points, Kennedi Myles had a double-double and 12th-seeded Illinois defeated No. 13-seed Wisconsin in the first game of the Big Ten Conference tournament on Tuesday.

Myles had 12 points and 11 rebounds and Jeanae Terry had 11 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals for the Illini (5-17). who ended a six-game losing streak.