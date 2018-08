Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Mike Clevinger throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, in Kansas City, Mo.

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Mike Clevinger throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, in Kansas City, Mo.

Photo: Charlie Riedel, AP