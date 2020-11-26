OHIO 84, NC A&T 72
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NC A&T
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Filmore
|7
|1-3
|1-2
|0-2
|0
|3
|3
|Lyons
|21
|3-6
|4-5
|0-7
|1
|2
|11
|Cleveland
|18
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Harris
|17
|2-5
|3-3
|0-2
|1
|4
|8
|Langley
|36
|4-10
|0-0
|1-3
|8
|2
|8
|Maye
|25
|1-4
|2-2
|2-5
|3
|0
|4
|Q.Jones
|19
|2-6
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|3
|5
|Duling
|18
|1-6
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|2
|3
|Morrice
|17
|6-9
|0-0
|3-3
|0
|3
|13
|Robinson
|11
|3-6
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|8
|Matthews
|6
|1-3
|3-3
|0-0
|0
|0
|6
|T.Jones
|5
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-63
|13-15
|8-30
|13
|21
|72
Percentages: FG .397, FT .867.
3-Point Goals: 9-25, .360 (Robinson 2-4, Morrice 1-1, Lyons 1-2, Cleveland 1-3, Duling 1-3, Harris 1-3, Matthews 1-3, Q.Jones 1-4, Langley 0-1, T.Jones 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Lyons, Morrice, Robinson).
Turnovers: 19 (Cleveland 4, Harris 3, Lyons 2, Q.Jones 2, Robinson 2, Duling, Filmore, Langley, Matthews, Maye, Morrice).
Steals: 10 (Langley 5, Maye 2, Cleveland, Matthews, Q.Jones).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|OHIO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Roderick
|28
|7-10
|2-4
|1-4
|0
|2
|22
|Vander Plas
|32
|3-9
|4-4
|3-8
|3
|0
|11
|Wilson
|26
|6-11
|2-3
|3-6
|0
|1
|14
|McDay
|28
|1-7
|1-2
|3-4
|4
|2
|3
|Preston
|34
|8-13
|2-3
|1-9
|7
|0
|21
|Mil.Brown
|20
|2-2
|0-2
|0-3
|2
|0
|6
|Miguel
|8
|1-5
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|4
|2
|Towns
|8
|0-3
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|0
|Foster
|6
|0-0
|0-1
|1-2
|0
|2
|0
|Sears
|6
|0-2
|2-2
|1-1
|1
|1
|2
|White
|4
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|3
|Totals
|200
|29-64
|13-21
|14-42
|18
|14
|84
Percentages: FG .453, FT .619.
3-Point Goals: 13-34, .382 (Roderick 6-9, Preston 3-7, Mil.Brown 2-2, White 1-2, Vander Plas 1-5, Miguel 0-2, Sears 0-2, Towns 0-2, McDay 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 20 (Preston 5, McDay 4, Wilson 4, Foster 2, Miguel, Mil.Brown, Roderick, Sears, White).
Steals: 6 (Vander Plas 2, Miguel, Mil.Brown, Roderick, Sears).
Technical Fouls: None.
|NC A&T
|35
|37
|—
|72
|Ohio
|35
|49
|—
|84
A_143 (15,500).