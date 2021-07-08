Oakland 2, Houston 1

E_Toro (2). DP_Oakland 1, Houston 0. LOB_Oakland 9, Houston 5. 2B_Andrus (18), Olson (19), Laureano (13), Tucker (18), McCormick (6).

IP H R ER BB SO

Oakland Montas, W, 8-7 6 2-3 5 1 1 1 10 Petit, H, 14 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Trivino, H, 6 1 0 0 0 1 0 Diekman, S, 7-11 1 1 0 0 0 0

Houston McCullers Jr., L, 6-2 7 7 2 2 2 8 Scrubb 1 0 0 0 0 2 J.Smith 1 1 0 0 0 0

WP_Montas, McCullers Jr..

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Bill Welke; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Chris Conroy.

T_2:52. A_29,243 (41,168).