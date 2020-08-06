https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/Oakland-6-Texas-4-15462797.php
Oakland 6, Texas 4
|Texas
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|4
|7
|4
|Totals
|31
|6
|7
|6
|Choo lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Semien ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Laureano cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Gallo rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Olson 1b
|3
|2
|2
|3
|Frazier 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Chirinos c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Canha dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Solak 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Grossman lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kiner-Falefa 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Piscotty rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Refsnyder dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Kemp 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Heineman cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Allen c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Texas
|100
|300
|000
|—
|4
|Oakland
|200
|010
|21x
|—
|6
LOB_Texas 4, Oakland 5. 2B_Andrus (2), Solak (1). HR_Choo (3), Olson 2 (3), Laureano (3), Allen (1). SB_Andrus (2), Kiner-Falefa (3). SF_Refsnyder (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Texas
|Gibson
|6
|4
|3
|3
|2
|9
|Gibaut, L, 0-1, BS, 0-1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Farrell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Oakland
|Manaea
|3
|1-3
|6
|4
|4
|1
|5
|Smith
|3
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|McFarland, W, 1-0
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Soria, S, 2-2
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
HBP_Farrell (Grossman).
Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Rob Drake.
T_2:55.
