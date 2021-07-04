Oakland 7, Boston 6

E_Kemp (4), Murphy (3). DP_Boston 2, Oakland 0. LOB_Boston 8, Oakland 17. 2B_Schwindel (1), Brown (6), Lowrie (16). 3B_Brown (1). HR_Hernández (10). SF_Renfroe (5), Kemp (4). S_Bolt (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Boston Richards 5 5 2 2 3 2 Sawamura, H, 5 1 0 0 0 1 0 Taylor, H, 12 1 2 0 0 0 1 Rios, H, 1 1-3 2 2 2 0 0 Hernandez, BS, 0-3 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 Ottavino 1 1 0 0 0 1 Workman 2 1 0 0 2 0 Andriese, L, 2-3, BS, 1-4 1-3 3 3 2 0 0

Oakland Irvin 7 5 4 2 2 5 Petit 1 1 0 0 0 2 Trivino 1 0 0 0 1 1 Romo 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 3 Diekman 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Wendelken, W, 1-0 1 3 2 1 0 0

Richards pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Richards (Andrus).

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T_4:24. A_16,297 (46,847).