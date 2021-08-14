Skip to main content
Sports

Oakland 8, Texas 3

Oakland Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 8 11 8 Totals 34 3 10 3
Canha lf 5 0 0 0 Kiner-Falefa ss 3 0 1 0
Marte cf 5 2 2 1 Hernandez 2b 4 2 2 0
Olson 1b 4 1 2 2 García rf 4 1 1 0
Lowrie 2b 4 0 3 1 Lowe 1b 4 0 2 2
Kemp 2b 0 0 0 0 Peters cf 4 0 0 0
Murphy c 4 0 0 0 Heim c 3 0 0 1
Moreland dh 4 1 1 1 J.Martin lf 3 0 0 0
Chapman 3b 4 2 2 2 Culberson ph 1 0 1 0
Brown rf 4 2 1 1 Pozo dh 4 0 2 0
Machín ss 3 0 0 0 Holt 3b 3 0 1 0
Ibáñez ph 1 0 0 0
Oakland 110 001 401 8
Texas 100 002 000 3

E_Lowe (7). DP_Oakland 2, Texas 1. LOB_Oakland 3, Texas 6. 2B_Marte (4), Lowe (15). HR_Chapman 2 (16), Olson (30), Moreland (10), Brown (15). SB_Marte (10), Hernandez (3). SF_Heim (2). S_Machín (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Kaprielian 5 1-3 8 3 3 0 0
Chafin W,1-0 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 0
Petit 1 0 0 0 0 1
Puk 1 1 0 0 0 0
Texas
Lyles L,5-10 6 8 5 5 0 5
B.Martin 1 2 2 0 0 0
Evans 1 0 0 0 0 1
Cotton 1 1 1 1 0 2

Lyles pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Jerry Meals.

T_2:55. A_31,904 (40,300).