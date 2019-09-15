https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/Oakland-8-Texas-6-14440826.php
Oakland 8, Texas 6
|Oakland
|Texas
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|40
|8
|12
|8
|Totals
|36
|6
|12
|6
|Semien ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Choo dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Laureano rf
|5
|1
|3
|0
|Andrus ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Chapman 3b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|Calhoun lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Olson 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Solak 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Davis dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Mazara rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Canha cf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|Santana 1b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Pinder lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Odor 2b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|b-Grossman ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|DeShields cf
|3
|1
|0
|1
|Neuse 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Mathis c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Phegley c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|a-Trevino ph-c
|2
|1
|2
|2
|Oakland
|003
|221
|000
|—
|8
|Texas
|030
|200
|010
|—
|6
E_Phegley (2), Olson (7), Solak (1), DeShields (5). DP_Oakland 2, Texas 0. LOB_Oakland 8, Texas 9. 2B_Neuse (2), Laureano (28), Calhoun (13), Trevino (6), Odor (28). HR_Chapman (33), Phegley (12), Canha (24), Olson (34), Odor (27). SB_Santana (17). SF_Trevino (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Oakland
|Fiers
|1
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Blackburn
|2
|4
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Buchter, W, 1-1
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Trivino, H, 17
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Petit, H, 28
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Diekman, H, 11
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hendriks, S, 22-27
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Texas
|Minor, L, 13-9
|5
|9
|7
|7
|3
|5
|Farrell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Vólquez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Clase
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kelley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Blackburn pitched to 4 batters in the 4th.
WP_Fiers.
Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Mark Carlson.
T_3:47. A_31,928 (49,115).
