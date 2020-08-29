https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/Oakland-Houston-Runs-15523469.php Oakland-Houston Runs Published 10:04 pm EDT, Friday, August 28, 2020 Recommended Video: Most Popular 1 Fairfield police request help identifying armed suspects 2 Police: Bridgeport man charged with stealing from cars 3 Stamford man charged with assault after incident in city park 4 Police: Driver in fatal Block Island crash released on bail 5 On the Market: New England colonial close to hiking trails 6 More than 48K without power in CT as severe storms hit 7 Fairfield police: Two men arrested twice in one day View Comments © 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.