Oakland-Houston Runs

Athletics fourth. Jed Lowrie homers to right field. Matt Olson grounds out to shallow infield, Carlos Correa to Yuli Gurriel. Matt Chapman walks. Stephen Piscotty reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop, advances to 2nd. Matt Chapman to third. Throwing error by Carlos Correa. Seth Brown walks. Elvis Andrus reaches on a fielder's choice to first base. Seth Brown to second. Stephen Piscotty to third. Matt Chapman out at home. Aramis Garcia strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 3 left on. Athletics 1, Astros 0.

Astros fourth. Yordan Alvarez called out on strikes. Yuli Gurriel walks. Carlos Correa singles to center field. Yuli Gurriel to third. Kyle Tucker grounds out to shallow infield, Elvis Andrus to Matt Olson. Carlos Correa to second. Yuli Gurriel scores. Myles Straw grounds out to shallow infield, Sean Manaea to Matt Olson.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Athletics 1, Astros 1.

Athletics eighth. Mark Canha singles. Ramon Laureano strikes out swinging. Jed Lowrie singles to left field. Mark Canha to second. Matt Olson homers to right field. Jed Lowrie scores. Mark Canha scores. Matt Chapman flies out to shallow center field to Kyle Tucker. Stephen Piscotty walks. Seth Brown strikes out swinging.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Athletics 4, Astros 1.

Athletics ninth. Elvis Andrus singles to left field. Aramis Garcia out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Martin Maldonado to Yuli Gurriel. Elvis Andrus to second. Mark Canha homers to center field. Elvis Andrus scores. Ramon Laureano called out on strikes. Jed Lowrie flies out to deep center field to Myles Straw.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Athletics 6, Astros 1.

Astros ninth. Kyle Tucker walks. Myles Straw singles to right field. Kyle Tucker to second. Martin Maldonado flies out to deep center field to Ramon Laureano. Kyle Tucker to third. Jose Altuve out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Ramon Laureano. Kyle Tucker scores. Michael Brantley lines out to center field to Ramon Laureano.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Athletics 6, Astros 2.