Rangers third. Leody Taveras grounds out to shallow infield, Mike Fiers to Matt Olson. Shin-Soo Choo singles to deep center field. Danny Santana walks. Shin-Soo Choo to second. Jose Trevino flies out to center field to Ramon Laureano. Joey Gallo pops out to shallow center field to Franklin Barreto.

1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 1 left on. Rangers 1, Athletics 0.

Athletics sixth. Vimael Machin grounds out to shortstop, Isiah Kiner-Falefa to Danny Santana. Marcus Semien walks. Ramon Laureano walks. Marcus Semien to second. Stephen Piscotty singles to left field. Ramon Laureano to second. Marcus Semien scores. Mark Canha walks. Stephen Piscotty to second. Ramon Laureano to third. Matt Olson strikes out swinging. Robbie Grossman pinch-hitting for Khris Davis. Robbie Grossman is intentionally walked. Sean Murphy lines out to deep center field to Leody Taveras.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 3 left on. Athletics 2, Rangers 1.

Athletics eighth. Stephen Piscotty singles to deep left field. Mark Canha singles to shallow infield. Stephen Piscotty to second. Matt Olson singles to right field. Mark Canha to second. Stephen Piscotty to third. Robbie Grossman hit by pitch. Matt Olson to second. Mark Canha to third. Stephen Piscotty scores. Sean Murphy strikes out swinging. Tony Kemp pinch-hitting for Franklin Barreto. Tony Kemp called out on strikes. Vimael Machin strikes out swinging.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Athletics 3, Rangers 1.