Oakland-Texas Runs

Rangers first. Isiah Kiner-Falefa singles to deep right field. Charlie Culberson singles to center field. Isiah Kiner-Falefa to third. Fielding error by Starling Marte. Adolis Garcia reaches on a fielder's choice to center field. Charlie Culberson to third. Isiah Kiner-Falefa scores. Fielding error by Jed Lowrie. Nathaniel Lowe singles to center field. Adolis Garcia to third. Charlie Culberson scores. DJ Peters out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Starling Marte. Adolis Garcia scores. Andy Ibanez reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Nathaniel Lowe out at second. Jason Martin grounds out to shallow infield to Matt Olson.
3 runs, 3 hits, 2 errors, 1 left on. Rangers 3, Athletics 0.