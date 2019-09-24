Oaklawn announces increase in employees' minimum wage

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (AP) — Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort in Hot Springs is raising the minimum wage for its nearly 1,000 employees.

The racetrack and casino said Monday that it would increase the minimum wage for non-tipped employees from $9.25 per hour to $13 per hour starting at the end of September. Tipped employees will see their minimum wage increase from $2.76 per hour to $6 per hour.

Oaklawn says the change affects about 970 full-time, part-time and seasonal employees.

Oaklawn is expanding after voters legalized casino gambling in four counties in 2018. Construction is now underway on a $100 million expansion, which includes adding a hotel and event center.

In 2018, Arkansas voters approved an initiative to gradually raise the state's minimum wage to $11 an hour by 2021.