Odorizzi, Twins top Yankees 7-3; Andjuar 2 errors in return

NEW YORK (AP) — Jake Odorizzi kept up his impressive run, pitching two-hit ball over six shutout innings and leading the Minnesota Twins past the New York Yankees 7-3 Saturday.

The Twins had lost nine straight times at Yankee Stadium, including the 2017 AL wild-card game, before Odorizzi and three home runs boosted them.

Gary Sanchez homered for New York, his third in two games.

The Yankees activated third baseman Miguel Andujar from their abundant injured list after he missed 28 games with a shoulder tear. He went 1 for 3 with a walk but also made two errors, misplaying a grounder early and later making a wild throw.

Odorizzi (4-2) won his fourth start in a row, having outdueled Justin Verlander and the Astros 1-0 in his previous outing.

This time, he allowed only a single to DJ LeMahieu leading off the third — he was picked off first base — and a single to Andujar in the sixth.

Odorizzi struck out eight and worked around four walks.

Mitch Garver and C.J. Cron homered off J.A. Happ (1-3) and Nelson Cruz went deep in the ninth. The Twins lost 14 of 15 in the Bronx overall.

Jonathan Schoop added an RBI single in the eighth after being robbed of a three-run homer by right fielder Cameron Maybin four innings earlier.

Twins reliever Trevor Hildenberger allowed two runs in the seventh on a wild pitch and an RBI single by LeMahieu. Blake Parker finished the inning by retiring Luke Voit but allowed a long homer to Sanchez to start the eighth.

Taylor Rogers finished up with a perfect ninth.

Happ (1-3) allowed four runs and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings.

The Twins went ahead 2-0 in the third when Garver's sixth homer barely cleared the right-center field fence.

STREAKS SNAPPED

Voit went 0 for 4 and saw his on-base streak stopped at 42 games for the Yankees. Voit reached in his final 11 games of last season and in his first 31 this year. It was the longest active on-base streak in the majors. ... Eddie Rosario snapped a career-worst 0-for-26 skid with a leadoff single in the Minnesota sixth.

TIME CHANGE

The start time for Sunday's series finale has been moved back three hours to 4:05 p.m. The change was prompted by inclement weather in the forecast early in the day.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Twins: C-INF-OF Willians Astudillo (left hamstring strain) was slated to take groundballs but the tarp was on the field. Manager Rocco Baldelli said Astudillo could start running in the next few days and does not think a rehab assignment will be needed.

Yankees: LHP James Paxton (left knee inflammation) was put on the injured list, a day after he exited after throwing 64 pitches in three innings. . RHP Dellin Betances (right shoulder impingement) is expected to start throwing in the next few days. ... CF Aaron Hicks (strained left lower back) walked four times and hit a pair of grounders as the designated hitter in his fourth and final extended spring training game. He is scheduled to join Class A Tampa for three games starting Monday night before moving on to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. . SS Didi Gregorius (Tommy John surgery) says he feels "fantastic" and expects to take live batting practice during the upcoming week. He is taking regular batting practice, and fielding grounders and making throws to first base.

UP NEXT

Twins: RHP Michael Pineda (2-2, 6.21) was 31-31 with a 4.14 ERA in 89 starts from 2014 to 2017 with the Yankees. He has allowed 15 runs in his last three outings.

Yankees: RHP Domingo German (5-1, 2.56) has walked only two in his last three starts.

