Ohio 80, Buffalo 69
Hardnett 0-1 0-0 0, Williams 1-6 1-2 3, Graves 6-17 1-3 16, A.Johnson 3-11 7-7 15, Jordan 3-6 1-2 9, Mballa 3-6 7-7 13, Grant 3-8 1-1 7, Segu 2-6 0-0 6, Bertram 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-62 18-22 69.
Ogbonda 1-5 1-2 3, Roderick 7-9 1-2 21, Vander Plas 4-11 5-6 14, Dartis 4-10 3-4 12, Preston 6-14 6-7 19, McDay 1-2 5-6 7, Mil.Brown 1-2 0-0 2, Murrell 0-1 2-4 2, Foster 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-54 23-31 80.
Halftime_Ohio 39-26. 3-Point Goals_Buffalo 9-25 (Graves 3-8, Segu 2-3, A.Johnson 2-5, Jordan 2-5, Williams 0-1, Grant 0-3), Ohio 9-24 (Roderick 6-8, Preston 1-3, Vander Plas 1-5, Dartis 1-6, Ogbonda 0-2). Fouled Out_Mballa, Vander Plas. Rebounds_Buffalo 34 (Graves, Mballa 7), Ohio 35 (Ogbonda, Preston 10). Assists_Buffalo 11 (Jordan 6), Ohio 15 (Vander Plas 5). Total Fouls_Buffalo 22, Ohio 18. A_4,837 (13,080).