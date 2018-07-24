Ohio, Northern Illinois picked as MAC preseason favorites





Photo: Chris O'Meara, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Image 1 of 2 FILE - In this Dec. 23, 2013 file photo, Ohio head coach Frank Solich looks on during the third quarter of the Beef 'O' Brady's Bowl NCAA college football game against East Carolina in St. Petersburg, Fla. Ohio and Northern Illinois were tabbed by voters as divisional favorites in the Mid-American Conference preseason poll. The MAC held its football media day Tuesday, July 24, 2018 at Ford Field in Detroit, which is also the site of the Nov. 30 conference championship game. less FILE - In this Dec. 23, 2013 file photo, Ohio head coach Frank Solich looks on during the third quarter of the Beef 'O' Brady's Bowl NCAA college football game against East Carolina in St. Petersburg, Fla. Ohio ... more Photo: Chris O'Meara, AP Image 2 of 2 This Dec. 5, 2014 photo shows Northern Illinois head coach Rod Carey watching from the sidelines during the first half of the Mid-American Conference championship NCAA college football game against Bowling Green in Detroit. Ohio and Northern Illinois were tabbed by voters as divisional favorites in the Mid-American Conference preseason poll. The MAC held its football media day Tuesday, July 24, 2018 at Ford Field in Detroit, which is also the site of the Nov. 30 conference championship game. less This Dec. 5, 2014 photo shows Northern Illinois head coach Rod Carey watching from the sidelines during the first half of the Mid-American Conference championship NCAA college football game against Bowling ... more Photo: Carlos Osorio, AP Ohio, Northern Illinois picked as MAC preseason favorites 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

DETROIT (AP) — Ohio and Northern Illinois are the media's divisional favorites in the Mid-American Conference preseason poll.

The MAC held its football media day Tuesday at Ford Field in Detroit, which is also the site of the Nov. 30 conference championship game. Northern Illinois made the MAC title game for six straight seasons from 2010-15, winning it three times in that span. Meanwhile, Ohio hasn't won a MAC title since 1968.

Although the conference is known for midweek offensive fireworks, Northern Illinois coach Rod Carey said defense is the key to getting back to Detroit, where Toledo topped Akron 45-28 for last season's championship.

NIU will be led by defensive end Sutton Smith, a second-team All-American who led the nation with 29.5 tackles for loss and had 16 sacks.