Olson, Canha go back-to-back in A's 6-2 win over Mariners

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Matt Olson and Mark Canha hit back-to-back home runs in the fourth inning, and the Oakland Athletics beat the slumping Seattle Mariners 6-2 on Friday night for their seventh straight win.

Stephen Piscotty also homered and singled twice to extend his on-base streak to 22 games, the longest active streak in the majors. Ramon Laureano added two hits.

Lou Trivino, the fourth of five pitchers used by the A's, retired four batters to win after starter Daniel Mengden matched his career high with five walks.

Oakland, which had a game Sunday in Detroit suspended in the seventh inning due to weather, beat the Mariners for the first time this season after losing twice in Tokyo and twice in Seattle.

The A's combined to issue seven walks but only one of the free passes was costly. The Mariners left the bases loaded three times and stranded 15 runners overall.

Domingo Santana had three hits and an RBI for Seattle, which has lost four straight and seven of eight.

Olson hit his fifth home run with two outs in the fourth, a three-run drive to right-center field. Canha followed with his eighth homer two pitches later. Canha has homered in three straight games for the first time in his career.

Both home runs came against Wade LeBlanc (2-2), who allowed four runs and five hits in five innings. The left-hander has a 13.51 ERA and has given up six home runs in two starts since coming off the injured list May 18.

The A's scored an unearned run in the seventh on Seattle catcher Omar Narváez's throwing error. Piscotty homered off Connor Sadzeck in the eighth.

Mengden allowed one run and five hits. He threw 99 pitches in four innings.

ROSTER MOVE

The A's recalled outfielder Skye Bolt from Triple-A Las Vegas.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mariners: Sadzeck was removed for unknown reasons after getting checked on by the team trainer in the eighth. . 3B Kyle Seager is set to come off the 60-day disabled list and is expected to start on Saturday. Seager underwent surgery to repair a tendon in his left hand he injured while diving for a ball in spring training.

Athletics: DH Khris Davis was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left hip/oblique contusion. Davis as injured May 5 chasing a foul ball in Pittsburgh when he ran into the railing near left field at PNC Park and has been in and out of the lineup since.

UP NEXT

Mariners LHP Yusei Kikuchi (3-1, 3.43 ERA) faces Oakland for the third time in a third different stadium this season. Kikuchi previously pitched against the A's in Tokyo and Seattle, taking a no-decision each time. RHP Mike Fiers (3-3, 5.05) pitches for Oakland and has two wins in 10 career starts against the Mariners.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports