Olympic ski slopestyle qualifier postponed due to wind, snow PAT GRAHAM, AP Sports Writer Feb. 12, 2022 Updated: Feb. 12, 2022 10:58 p.m.
ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Freestyle skier Eileen Gu's quest for a second gold medal at the Beijing Games ran into a detour when high wind and snow postponed the qualifying round for slopestyle on Sunday.
No immediate plan for rescheduling was announced. The final is currently set for Monday morning and puts the gold-medal round directly against the Super Bowl, which is being televised on the Olympic network, NBC.