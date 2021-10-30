Opportunistic Washington State beats Arizona State 34-21 JOHN MARSHALL, AP Sports Writer Oct. 30, 2021
1 of9 Arizona State receiver Bryan Thompson (22) reacts to missing a ball right in his hands against Washington State defensive back Jaylen Watson (0) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct 30, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. Darryl Webb/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Arizona State linebacker Merlin Robertson (8) intercepts a shuffle pass against Washington State offensive lineman Ma'am Fifita (66) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct 30, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. Darryl Webb/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Washington State's Ron Stone Jr. (10) wraps up Arizona State running back DeaMonte Trayanum (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct 30, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. Darryl Webb/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Arizona State receiver Bryan Thompson (22) reacts to missing a ball right in his hands against Washington State during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct 30, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. Darryl Webb/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Washington State defensive back Chau Smith-Wade (6) celebrates his interception against Arizona State during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct 30, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. Darryl Webb/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Washington State acting head coach Jake Dickert and his team celebrate a missed field goal by Arizona State during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct 30, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. Darryl Webb/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Jayden de Laura accounted for three touchdowns and Washington State forced five turnovers in a 34-21 win over Arizona State on Saturday.
The Cougars (5-4, 4-2 Pac-12), one of the nation's best at creating takeaways, were at their ball-hawking best in the first half, forcing four turnovers. Washington State's offense capitalized, scoring 24 points after Arizona State turnovers for its first win since coach Nick Rolovich was fired on Oct. 18 for not complying with the state’s vaccination mandate.