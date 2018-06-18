Oregon State-Washington game at CWS delayed by lightning

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The College World Series game between Oregon State and Washington was delayed in the top of the sixth inning because of lightning in the Omaha area.

Washington led the Beavers 5-4 in Monday's elimination game at the time.

The grounds crew rolled the tarp over the infield even though there was no rain at TD Ameritrade Park. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the area and rain was falling elsewhere in the city.

On Sunday there was a 2-hour, 49-minute weather delay during the Texas-Arkansas game.