Oregon State dismisses player after racist chat surfaces

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Oregon State has dismissed a tight end after a recording surfaced of the player making racist and bigoted comments some three years ago.

Upon learning of the comments made by redshirt freshman Rocco Carley, Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith took the matter to athletic director Scott Barnes.

“We both agreed this language and attitude is entirely unacceptable, regardless of circumstance or environment. I spoke with Rocco and dismissed him from the team. I will not tolerate racism or hate speech,” Smith posted on Twitter.

Carley issued an apology on social media after the recording went public on Wednesday.

“I am truthfully sorry to everyone I have hurt and offended, and I understand that I have not represented me or my family in any positive way during this situation," he said. "To all of my brothers, teammates and everyone of color that I have associated with, I hope that you know me well enough to know I am in no way shape or form a racist. Again I apologize, and I could not be more ashamed of my actions.”