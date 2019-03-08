Boston Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Bnntndi lf 3 0 0 0 Mullins cf 1 0 0 0
B.Brntz lf 1 0 0 0 Yu.Diaz cf 1 0 0 0
E.Nunez 3b 3 0 1 0 Mancini lf 3 0 0 0
D L Grr pr 1 0 0 0 Sntnder lf 1 0 1 1
Br.Holt 2b 2 0 0 0 Stewart rf 2 0 0 0
B.Dlbec 3b 1 0 0 0 Brugman rf 1 0 0 0
S.Parce 1b 3 0 0 0 R.Nunez 1b 1 1 1 1
Ockimey 1b 1 0 0 0 Escarra pr 0 1 0 0
Vazquez c 3 0 0 0 Alberto 3b 3 0 1 1
Aus.Rei c 0 1 0 0 Mntcstl pr 1 1 0 0
Sa.Leon dh 2 1 0 0 J.Sucre c 1 0 0 0
S.Trvis ph 1 0 0 0 C.Sisco c 2 0 1 1
Hrnndez cf 2 0 0 0 Pterson 2b 3 0 1 0
Chatham ss 1 0 0 0 Bostick 2b 1 0 0 0
Tzu.Lin ss 3 0 1 1 R.Mrtin ss 3 0 0 0
Matheny rf 2 0 0 0 Rnhimer ss 1 0 0 0
Strgeon cf 1 0 0 0 Jackson dh 3 1 3 0
Totals 30 2 2 1 Totals 28 4 8 4
Boston 010 000 001—2
Baltimore 000 102 10x—4

E_Rei (1), Mountcastle (1). DP_Boston 0, Baltimore 2. LOB_Boston 5, Baltimore 7. 2B_Lin (4), Santander (5), Alberto (1). HR_Nunez (2). SB_Mullins (3), Jackson (1). CS_Stewart (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Hernandez 3 1 0 0 1 4
Poyner L, 0-1 BS, 0-1 2 3 1 1 1 1
Lakins 1 2 2 2 0 0
Shawaryn 1 2 1 1 1 0
Mejia 1 0 0 0 0 2
Baltimore
Cashner 1 2-3 1 1 1 2 1
Flaa BS, 0-0 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Karns 1 0 0 0 1 1
Ynoa W, 1-0 4 1 0 0 0 3
Lucas H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1
Gilmartin S, 1-1 1 0 1 0 1 1

HBP_by_Hernandez (Stewart), Lakins (Nunez).

WP_Lakins, Shawaryn.

Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Brian O'Nora; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Tim Timmons.

T_2:45. A_7,752